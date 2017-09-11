Chicken Cordon Bleu Macaroni and Cheese

Makes 8 servings

Extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt

Coarse ground black pepper

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 1-1¼ pounds)

1 (16-ounce) box cavatappi or fusilli pasta

3 cups half and half

1 cup chicken broth

1 chicken bouillon cube, crushed

6 tablespoons unsalted butter

⅓ cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon hot sauce

½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

8 ounces white American cheese, shredded

4 ounces Havarti cheese, shredded

4 ounces Monterey Jack cheese, shredded

4 ounces Mozzarella cheese, shredded

½-pound deli-sliced ham, cut into ¼ inch strips

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

1 tablespoon chopped fresh Italian parsley

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.

Heat 2 tablespoons oil over medium heat in a medium skillet. Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Place the chicken in the pan and cook until golden brown on one side, about 7 minutes. Use tongs to flip the chicken. Place the pan in the oven and roast the chicken an additional 8 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven and set aside. (The chicken will be slightly undercooked. It will finish in the oven.)

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook about 8 minutes. (The pasta will be undercooked. It will finish in the oven.) Reserve ½ cup cooking liquid and drain well. Set aside until ready to use.

Meanwhile, heat the half-and-half, chicken broth and chicken bouillon in a small saucepan, but don’t boil it. Melt the butter in a large pot and whisk in the flour. Cook over low heat for 1 minute, whisking constantly. While whisking, add the hot liquid and cook until thickened and smooth, about 2 minutes. Stir in the Dijon, hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, 1 teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper.

Remove the pot from the heat add the cheese, stirring to melt. Add the ham and cooked pasta and stir well. Season, to taste, with salt and pepper, if necessary. Spray a 9-inch by 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Pour the pasta into the dish and bake until the sauce is bubbly, about 20 to 25 minutes.

Meanwhile prepare the breadcrumbs. Heat 1 tablespoons vegetable oil in a small skillet over medium heat. Add the panko and cook until golden brown and crisp, stirring frequently, about 8 minutes. Season with salt. Transfer to a small bowl and toss with parsley.

Let the macaroni sit for 5 minutes before serving. Sprinkle each serving with toasted breadcrumbs.

