South American Chicken Stew over White Rice

Serves two people

1 Tbsp. of Olive Oil

4 Pieces of Chicken Thighs (Boneless and Skinless)

1 tsp. Minced Garlic

¼ Cup of Diced Sweet Onions

1 Cup of Can Crushed Tomatoes

¼ Tsp. of Ground Cumin

½ Tsp. Fresh Chopped Cilantro

1/2 cup Beer

¼ Cup of Frozen Sweet Peas

Kosher Salt

White Rice:

½ Cup of White Rice

½ Tbsp. Olive Oil

Kosher Salt

Black Coursed Pepper

Cooking Instructions

1. Place a medium size skillet on medium-heat temperature, when the pan is hot

add the oil and begin to sweat the diced onions and garlic.

2. Once the onions are translucent add the chicken, crushed tomatoes, cumin, and

salt. Let it reduce for 1 min.

3. Add the beer and cover the pan with a lid and let it boil for about 4 min.

4. Bring heat to a low then add the sweet peas and let it simmer for about 5 min.

White Rice:

1. In a saucepan add the rice, 1 cup of water oil and salt. Bring it to boil.

2. Let the rice and water boil until you start to see the rice bubble.

3. Reduce the temperature to medium.

4. When the rice is getting dried lower the temperature to low and cover with a

lid.

5. After two minutes turn the stove off and let the rice rest for 10 min. Do not

uncover or stir before the rest time (10min).

