WCNC
Close
Closings Alert 32 closing alerts
Weather Alert 31 weather alerts
Close

Children and New Year's Resolutions

Guest is Michelle Icard

WCNC 12:55 PM. EST January 06, 2017

www.michelleinthemiddle.com


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories