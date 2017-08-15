Chilled Shrimp Salad

Chilled Shrimp, chickpea and seasonal vegetable salad tossed with a Jalapeño honey dill Vinaigrette
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup diced red bell pepper
- 1/2 cup diced orange bell pepper
- 1/2 cup diced yellow bell pepper
- 6 cups chick peas
- 3 cups kale rough chopped
- 1/2 cup red onion small dice
- 1/2 cup sweet onion small dice
- 1 tbsp Goya Adobo all purpose seasoning
- 1/4 cup olive
Shrimp:
- 2 tbsp of lemon juice
- 1 tsp chilli powder
- 1 garlic powder
- 1 tsp sea salt
- 1tbsp olive oil
Vinaigrette:
- 1 jalapeno finely chopped
- 1/4 cup honey
- 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1/4 cup of fresh dill
Directions:
- Heat pan with tbsp of olive oil, add shrimp with seasonings. Cook shrimp and set aside in the fridge to chill.
- Combine vegetables, cooked shrimp and vinaigrette in large bowl. Toss and chill salad for 20 - 30 minutes.
Then enjoy
