Chilled Shrimp Salad

August 15, 2017

 

www.seasonedprovisions.com  

Chilled Shrimp, chickpea and seasonal vegetable salad tossed with a Jalapeño honey dill Vinaigrette

 

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup diced red bell pepper 
  • 1/2 cup diced orange bell pepper 
  • 1/2 cup diced yellow bell pepper 
  • 6 cups chick peas  
  • 3 cups kale rough chopped   
  • 1/2 cup red onion small dice  
  • 1/2 cup sweet onion small dice  
  • 1 tbsp Goya Adobo all purpose seasoning 
  • 1/4 cup olive

Shrimp:

  • 2 tbsp of lemon juice 
  • 1 tsp chilli powder 
  • 1 garlic powder
  • 1 tsp sea salt 
  • 1tbsp olive oil

 

Vinaigrette:

  • 1 jalapeno finely chopped 
  • 1/4 cup honey 
  • 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar 
  • 1/4 cup of fresh dill

 

 

Directions:

  1. Heat pan with tbsp of olive oil, add shrimp with seasonings. Cook shrimp and set aside in the fridge to chill. 
  2. Combine vegetables, cooked shrimp and vinaigrette in large bowl. Toss and chill salad for 20 - 30 minutes. 

Then enjoy

© 2017 WCNC.COM


