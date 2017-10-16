Chinese Spare Ribs with Honey, Hoisin and Five Spice

Chinese Spare Ribs Glazed with Honey, Hoisin and Five Spice II -Recipe by Betty Lee

2 whole slabs pork baby back ribs, silver skin removed from bone side of slab

Dry Rub: *This recipe makes enough rub for a couple of batches of ribs. Can also double or triple, etc. the rub recipe and store remaining unused rub in tightly closed jar

8 T (1/2 cup) light brown sugar, tightly packed

3 T kosher salt

1/2 tsp ground black pepper

1/2 tsp cayenne pepper

1 tsp Chinese five-spice powder

Braising Liquid:

3 cups inexpensive white wine

4 T Worcestershire sauce

2 T honey

2 cloves garlic, roughly minced

1 inch nub fresh ginger, sliced

Glaze:

1/2 cup Hoisin Sauce, Spare Rib Sauce or Char Shu Sauce (preferably Lee Kum Kee brand)

2 T ketchup

1 T honey

1 teaspoon Chinese five spice powder

1 T mirin or vermouth

Garnish:

One scallion,thinly bias sliced

Toasted sesame seeds

Preheat oven to 250 degrees F.

In a bowl, combine all dry ingredients and mix well. Sprinkle and rub each side of rack with about 2 T of dry rub. Cut slabs in half if necessary to fit snugly in one layer, meat side down, in a roasting pan (stainless steel, glass, or ceramic, but not aluminum). Let rubbed ribs sit for a couple of hours.

Meanwhile make braising liquid; in a microwavable container, combine all ingredients for the braising liquid. Microwave on high for 3-4 minutes or bring to a boil in a medium saucepan.

Pour the hot liquid over the ribs and cover pan with heavy duty foil and braise in oven for about 2 hrs 15 mins. The ribs should be tender but meat still attached to the bones.

For ribs to retain juiciness, allow them to rest and totally cool in the braising liquid before removing from braising liquid.- Ribs will be dry if removed from liquid before cooled. When cooled, remove ribs, pat dry with paper towels and place on preheated grill (or can broil in oven. When warmed through, brush the ribs with glaze and continue grilling or broiling will ribs are caramelized and charred in spots. Cut each slab into individual ribs, sprinkle with scallions, and sesame seeds and serve hot or warm.

NOTE: The braising can be done ahead of time (up to 2 days ahead), but leave the ribs in the braising liquid in the refrigerator until ready to grill or broil. If the ribs are pulled out of the braising liquid, while hot they will be dry. If using the same day, the ribs can sit in the braising liquid for a couple of hours at room temperature while cooling. Defat and reserve braising liquid in smaller portions in freezer for future use in sauces or as flavoring in stews, etc.

