Chocolate & Caramel Apples

Makes 7 small apples





7 small Granny Smith apples (free of bruising and blemishes)

Non-stick cooking spray

1 cup lightly salted cashews, chopped

1 (11-ounce) package of caramels (I like to use Kraft caramels)

2 tablespoons water

6 ounces white bark coating squares

6 ounces dark chocolate bark coating squares

Additional supplies: 7 wooden popsicle sticks (decorative sticks are available at craft stores, wax paper, plastic squeeze bottles, funnel

Optional: plastic bags and ribbon

Wash the apples well under cold water and use a clean washcloth to rub the skin to remove any waxy residue. Dry completely. Stick a popsicle stick through the stem of each apple.

Lay a piece of wax paper on a large plate or baking dish. Spray generously with cooking spray. Place the chopped cashews on a plate.

Unwrap the caramels and place them in a small bowl with the water. Microwave on medium-high for 1 minute. Stir and then return the caramel mixture to the microwave for another 30 seconds. Repeat, stirring after each cooking time, until the caramel is melted and smooth. Be careful working with the caramel as it gets very hot and can cause a nasty burn.

Dip the apples into the caramel and let excess caramel drip back into the bowl. While the caramel is still warm, roll the caramel-covered apple over the chopped cashews. Place the apples on the greased wax paper.

Place the white bark squares in a measuring cup and microwave according to package directions. White chocolate can be drizzled over the apples using a spoon or use a funnel to pour the melted chocolate into a squeeze bottle.

Repeat with the dark chocolate. Drizzle the white and dark chocolate decoratively over the apples. Once decorated, put the apples in the refrigerator to set. Allow the caramel and chocolate apples to come to room temperature before serving. Enjoy!

