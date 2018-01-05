Chorizo and Goat Cheese Pirohi with Pickled Onions and Roasted Red Peppers

Dough:

4 ounces (1/2 stick) butter

½ Cup water

2 Cups flour, divided into 1-1/2 cups and ½ cup

2 Eggs

Chorizo/Goat cheese filling:

3 Tablespoons canola or vegetable oil

2 Pounds ground chorizo sausage

1-1/2 Cups goat cheese, softened

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

6 Sprigs fresh thyme, chopped

3 Tablespoons fresh chopped parsley

Salt and Pepper to taste

Pickled Onions:

1 ea. red onion, thinly sliced

¾ Cup red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon sugar

½ teaspoon salt

Roasted Red Peppers:

2 Red Bell Peppers, whole

For the pickled onions:

Bring vinegar, salt, and sugar to a boil. Pour over onions, allow to sit for 20-30 minutes.

For the Roasted Red Peppers:

Coat the outside of the peppers lightly in oil. Char the skin of the peppers under the broiler or directly on the stove. Once skin is charred remove from heat and put in a Ziploc bag to steam the skin. After ten minutes, remove it from bag and peel the skin off. Cut in half, remove the seeds and cut into thin strips, reserve for later.

For the chorizo/goat cheese filling:

Heat up oil in a skillet over medium heat. Once oil is hot, add chorizo to pan and cook until the fat is rendered out and sausage is crispy, about 10 minutes, be sure to stir sausage as it cooks. Remove into a bowl. Allow cooked sausage to sit and cool for about 10 minutes. When sausage is cool, add it into softened goat cheese along with the rest of the ingredients. Season to taste, set aside as a pierogi filling.

For the dough/assembly:

In a saucepan, bring water and butter to a boil. Remove from heat. Add ½ Cup flour, stirring to make a paste, allow to cool. Add eggs, one at a time, while mixing well in between. Add the remaining flour and stir until a soft dough is formed. Divide dough into 4 portions and roll out 1 of the portions on a floured surface. Cut into 2-inch squares, place a teaspoon of the filling on each. Fold in half to make a triangle. Pinch edges to seal in filling. Repeat with remaining portions of dough. Drop stuffed Pirohi in boiling water and cook until they come to the top of the pot, about 10 minutes. Remove from water. Heat a skillet over medium heat with butter, drop the cooked dumplings into the skillet and cook for 3-4 minutes or until the outsides are browned. Halfway through cooking, add the roasted peppers to the pan and allow to heat through. Once dumplings are done, remove from pan, top with pickled onions and serve immediately.

Yield: 8 Servings, about 40 Pirohi.

