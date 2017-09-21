WCNC
Close

Comedian Sinbad shares his snoozing habits

Watch his interview on Charlotte Today

WCNC 12:54 PM. EDT September 21, 2017

www.cltcomedyzone.com

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories