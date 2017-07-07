Coney Island Hot Dog Chili
Ingredients:
12-16 quality Vienna Hot Dogs
1 pound ground beef, 85%*
1 large onion, finely chopped
2 tablespoons chili powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground allspice
1/4 teaspoon ground mustard
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/8 teaspoon ground cumin
1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1/8 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper
1/4 cup tomato paste
2 cups water
12 to 16 standard hot dog buns, steamed** or grilled
Carolina Dog-Chili, slaw, onions. ( make the slaw)
Coney Dog -Chili, prepared yellow mustard, minced onion
and shredded sharp cheddar
Carolina Style Hot Dog Slaw:
1 (16 ounce) package cabbage and carrot mix
2 tablespoons minced onion
1/3 cup white sugar
½ teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper
¼ cup milk
½ cup mayonnaise
¼ cup buttermilk
1 ½ tablespoons white wine vinegar
2 ½ tablespoons lemon juice
