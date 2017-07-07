WCNC
Coney Island hot dog chili

Coney Island Hot Dog Chili

Ingredients:

        12-16 quality Vienna Hot Dogs

            1 pound ground beef, 85%*

         1 large onion, finely chopped

            2 tablespoons chili powder

            1/2 teaspoon salt

            1/4 teaspoon ground allspice

            1/4 teaspoon ground mustard

            1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

            1/8 teaspoon ground cumin

            1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon

            1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

            1/8 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

            1/4 cup tomato paste

        2 cups water

            12 to 16 standard hot dog buns, steamed** or grilled

           

 

 

Carolina Dog-Chili, slaw, onions. ( make the slaw)

 

Coney Dog -Chili, prepared yellow mustard, minced onion

and shredded sharp cheddar

 

Carolina Style Hot Dog Slaw:

            1 (16 ounce) package cabbage and carrot mix

            2 tablespoons minced onion

            1/3 cup white sugar

            ½ teaspoon salt

            1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

            ¼ cup milk

            ½ cup mayonnaise

            ¼ cup buttermilk

            1 ½ tablespoons white wine vinegar

            2 ½ tablespoons lemon juice

