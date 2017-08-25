Country Greek Salad with Roasted Chicken Breasts
SALAD:
6 small cucumbers, or 1 ½ English cucumbers (English cucumber seeds aren’t a prominent)
½ c Greek olives
15 cherry tomatoes
¼ c red onion, sliced
¼ c green pepper, sliced
½ c Feta (I like it whole so I can cube it myself)
Sprinkling of dried oregano
ROASTED CHICKEN BREASTS:
Split chicken breasts
Salt (season to taste)
Pepper (season to taste)
Olive Oil
GREEK DRESSING:
4 tbsp olive oil (high quality)
½ tsp garlic powder
½ tsp dried oregano
½ tsp dried basil
¼ tsp pepper
½ tsp salt
½ tsp onion powder
½ tsp Dijon mustard
¼ c red wine vinegar
Directions for Roasted Chicken: Season chicken with salt, pepper and olive oil. Bake split chicken breasts at 375 degrees for approximately 30 minutes.
Directions for Salad: Layer in a bowl. Sprinkle oregano on top.
Directions for Greek Dressing: Combine all ingredients except olive oil. Incorporate olive oil slowly with a whisk. This will emulsify the ingredients. Pour on salad as desired. The dressing is best at room temperature.
