Country Greek Salad with Roasted Chicken Breasts

SALAD:

6 small cucumbers, or 1 ½ English cucumbers (English cucumber seeds aren’t a prominent)

½ c Greek olives

15 cherry tomatoes

¼ c red onion, sliced

¼ c green pepper, sliced

½ c Feta (I like it whole so I can cube it myself)

Sprinkling of dried oregano

ROASTED CHICKEN BREASTS:

Split chicken breasts

Salt (season to taste)

Pepper (season to taste)

Olive Oil

GREEK DRESSING:

4 tbsp olive oil (high quality)

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp dried oregano

½ tsp dried basil

¼ tsp pepper

½ tsp salt

½ tsp onion powder

½ tsp Dijon mustard

¼ c red wine vinegar

Directions for Roasted Chicken: Season chicken with salt, pepper and olive oil. Bake split chicken breasts at 375 degrees for approximately 30 minutes.

Directions for Salad: Layer in a bowl. Sprinkle oregano on top.

Directions for Greek Dressing: Combine all ingredients except olive oil. Incorporate olive oil slowly with a whisk. This will emulsify the ingredients. Pour on salad as desired. The dressing is best at room temperature.

