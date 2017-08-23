WCNC
Close

Creative first day-of-school pictures

Photographer Lindsay Hart shares adorable ideas

WCNC 12:36 PM. EDT August 23, 2017

www.harttohartdigital.com

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories