Curried Coconut Butternut Squash Soup
Simple to make and perfect for the cooler days ahead! This creamy butternut squash soup gets an exciting twist with curry and coconut. Chef tip...freezes great! Make a double batch and store in freezer for up to a month.
2 shallots, roughly chopped
2 cloves garlic, roughly chopped
6 cups butternut squash (about 1 small butternut squash) cut into cubes
Salt & Pepper
2 Tbsp curry powder
1/4 tsp (big pinch) ground cinnamon
1 14-ounce can light or full fat coconut milk
2 cups vegetable broth
Garnish:
Roasted pumpkin seeds
Sour cream
Heat a large pot over medium heat.
Once hot, add oil, shallots, and garlic. Sauté for 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Do not allow to burn.
Add butternut squash and season with salt and pepper, curry powder, and ground cinnamon.
Stir to coat. Then cover and cook for 2-4 minutes.
Add coconut milk and vegetable broth.
Bring to a boil, then reduce to low. Cover and cook for 15-20 minutes or until squash is fork tender.
Use an immersion blender, or blender, purée on high until creamy and smooth. If using a blender, return soup back to pot to low heat.
Taste and adjust seasonings, adding more curry powder, salt as needed. Continue cooking for 2-3 minutes over medium heat.
Garnish with dollop of sour cream and roasted pumpkin seeds.
Store leftovers covered in the refrigerator for 3-4 days or in the freezer up to 1 month. Best when fresh.
