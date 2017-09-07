The Produce Box - Chef Mary Coggins

Curry & Ricotta Stuffed Peppers

Traditional stuffed peppers are getting a bold twist. And bonus, they’re a healthy, easy to make and filling low-carb meal.

Makes 6 half pieces. (serves 2)

3 green bell peppers

1lb ground turkey or chicken

½ white onion, finely diced

1-2 tablespoons curry powder

1/2 cup ricotta cheese

Pinch salt & pepper

Preheat oven to 375.

Saute onion for 2-3 minutes, do not brown. Place turkey or chicken in pan. Add curry powder, salt and pepper and brown until done. Add curry powder, salt and pepper. Cool.

Prepare peppers by cutting in half, from stem to root. Remove any seeds or pith.

Add ricotta cheese to cooled meat. Divide mixture into peppers.

Bake for 30-40 minutes.

