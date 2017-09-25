WCNC
Close

Decrease your tax burden in retirement

Chris Hobart, President of Hobart Financial, has ways to reduce tax liability

WCNC 12:38 PM. EDT September 25, 2017

Hobart Financial

704-553-0123

www.HobartFinancialGroup.com

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories