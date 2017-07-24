Close Delicious ways to use tomatoes Check out the homegrown tomato festival WCNC 12:41 PM. EDT July 24, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST www.homegrowntomato.org © 2017 WCNC.COM CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Storm damage repairs Man charged with two Charlotte sexual assaults Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family Couple charged after death of baby Community comes together after massive fire Hot Truck Tragedy: KENS 5 Eyewitness News team coverage - 7/23/17 @ 10 p.m. What you need to know about brain cancer People want answers after 'Snooty' the manatee dies from tragic accident Flooding in Freedom Park John McCain spending time with family More Stories CMPD: Man shot during apparent robbery in south Charlotte Jul 24, 2017, 5:26 a.m. Hundreds without power after strong storms hit… Jul 23, 2017, 6:59 p.m. Man charged with sexually assaulting 7-year-old girl Jul 24, 2017, 9:53 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs