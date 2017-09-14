WCNC
Close

Do-it-yourself fabric pumpkins

They're easy with these tips from Anders Ruff

WCNC 1:00 PM. EDT September 14, 2017

www.andersruff..com

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories