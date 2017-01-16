Duck Soup with Top Chef's Jamie Lynch

For the stock

-5 duck bones, brined in oven

-2 mirepoix

-1/2 cup of tomato paste

-1 bottle of red wine

-2 sprigs of thyme

-2 sprigs of rosemary

-2 bay leaves

-2 tbsp black peppercorns

-2 gallons water

In a large pot.. Sauté the mirepoix until caramelized, add tomato paste and cook for a few minutes, deglaze with wine and reduce by 2/3.

Add everything to the pot and bring to a simmer, cook for 3 hours. Stir periodically. Strain and chill.

For the consommé

-2 duck breast smoked and ground

-2 tbsp tomato paste

-1 mirepoix, Julienne

-4 egg whites, whipped to soft peak

Mix all the ingredients and whisk into the chilled stock. Place over high heat and bring to a simmer. As the stock is warming, gently stir every few minutes until the raft starts to form.

Once the raft is fully formed, poke a hole in the centers that the stock gently percolates. When the stock is clear, carefully strain through the cheese cloth.

