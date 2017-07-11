www.queencitykitchen.com

Dulce de Leche Banana Pudding

Makes 12 servings

2 cups heavy cream

3 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 (14-ounce) can dulce de leche

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

3 cups whole milk

2 (3.4-ounce) boxes instant white chocolate pudding (can substitute vanilla pudding)

2 packages Lotus Biscoff Cookies

5 to 7 ripe bananas, sliced

Place mixer bowl and whisk in freezer for at least 20 minutes to chill. Pour the heavy cream in the chilled bowl and add confectioners’ sugar and vanilla. Beat the cream with the whisk attachment on medium-high speed until medium peaks form, about 3 minutes. Do not over beat.

Beat the cream cheese and dulce de leche in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment until combined and smooth. Scraping with a rubber spatula as needed. Whisk the milk and pudding mix in a large bowl until well-blending. Add the cream cheese mixture to the pudding mixture and stir until well blended. Gently fold in two-thirds of the whipped cream.

Line the bottom of a 13 by 9 by 2-inch dish with cookies and top with a layer of bananas. Repeat with more cookies, bananas and pudding. Cover with a layer of cookies and spread reserved whipped cream over the top. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving.

Note: Homemade dulce de leche can be made by boiling a can of sweetened condensed milk fully submerged in a pot of boiling water for 2-3 hours.

