Easy Peasy Carrot Soup
Serves 4
Ingredients:
1 ½ pound carrots, washed, roughly chopped
1 yellow onion, peeled and roughly chopped
2 cloves of garlic, peeled and crushed
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
3 cups low-sodium vegetable stock
1 can unsweetened lite coconut milk
2 tablespoons Thai-style chili sauce
How to make:
Place the carrots, onion and garlic into a medium size saucepan, season with salt and pepper, then pour in the stock.
Place on the stove over a medium heat, bring to a boil then turn down to a simmer, cook for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are tender, and then carefully pour into a blender along with the coconut milk and chili sauce.
Blend until smooth, pour back into the pan and reheat, taste and season, if needed, serve.
