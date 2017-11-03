Easy Peasy Carrot Soup

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 ½ pound carrots, washed, roughly chopped

1 yellow onion, peeled and roughly chopped

2 cloves of garlic, peeled and crushed

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

3 cups low-sodium vegetable stock

1 can unsweetened lite coconut milk

2 tablespoons Thai-style chili sauce

How to make:

Place the carrots, onion and garlic into a medium size saucepan, season with salt and pepper, then pour in the stock.

Place on the stove over a medium heat, bring to a boil then turn down to a simmer, cook for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are tender, and then carefully pour into a blender along with the coconut milk and chili sauce.

Blend until smooth, pour back into the pan and reheat, taste and season, if needed, serve.

