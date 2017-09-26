Enjoy a flavorful Mexican meal at home with carne asada

www.wholefoodsmarket.com/salud

Carne Asada

Mojo Marinade : (place ingredients in food processor and puree until combined)

· 4 garlic cloves, minced

· 2 chipotle peppers, with their adobo sauce

· 1 tablespoon cumin

· 1 large handful fresh cilantro leaves, finely chopped

· Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

· 2 limes, juiced

· 1 orange, juiced

· 2 tablespoons white vinegar

· 1/2 cup olive oil

· 2 pounds skirt steak or sirloin flap, trimmed of excess fat

Directions

1. Lay the steak in a large baking dish and pour the mojo over it. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour or up to 8 hours.

2. Preheat an outdoor grill or a ridged grill pan over medium-high flame (you can also use a broiler). Brush the grates with a little oil to prevent the meat from sticking. Pull the steak out of the mojo marinade and pat dry with paper towels. Season the steak on both sides with salt and pepper. Grill (or broil) the steak for 7 to 10 minutes per side, turning once, until medium-rare. Remove the steak to a cutting board and let it rest for 5 minutes to allow the juices to settle. Thinly slice the steak across the grain on a diagonal.

Taco Ingredients

· 16 corn tortillas

· Shredded romaine or iceberg lettuce, for serving

· Chopped white onion

· Queso Blanco

· 1/2 cup Pico de Gallo

· 2 limes, cut in wedges for serving

Directions

To make the tacos, lay about 4 ounces of beef down the center of the tortilla, and sprinkle with some lettuce, onion, and cheese. Top each taco with a spoonful of the Pico de Gallo salsa and garnish with lime wedges. Repeat with the remaining tortillas.

Corn Tortillas

Ingredients

· 4 cups masa harina

· 3 cups warm water

· Kosher salt

Directions

1. Cut a thick plastic food-storage bag into two squares to fit the tortilla press.

2. Put the masa harina in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment and slowly add 3 cups warm water, mixing on low speed. Begin to knead the masa by hand until it feels like soft dough and is slightly warmer than your body, 5 to 8 minutes. Cover the masa and let it rest for 10 to 15 minutes.

3. Divide the masa into 30 balls of equal size.

4. Heat a well-seasoned comal or cast-iron skillet over moderately high heat.

5. Arrange the two plastic squares on the bottom plate of the tortilla press. Place a ball of masa between the squares, press slightly, then open the press, flip the tortilla over, and press again to form a thin, even tortilla. Place the tortilla, still between the plastic, on your left hand (if you are right handed, or vice versa). Peel off the top sheet of plastic. Invert the tortilla onto the closely spaced fingers of your right hand (not on your palm) and remove the other plastic sheet.

6. Carefully slide the tortilla onto the comal or cast-iron skillet and cook for several seconds or until the tortilla begins to dry on the outer edges. Using a thin spatula, flip the tortilla and cook slightly longer on the other side, then flip again. The tortilla should start to puff, the two layers separating by steam. Do not overcook the tortillas or they will be dry and hard. Immediately transfer the tortillas to a kitchen towel. Cover and keep warm until served.

Mexican Street Corn

Ingredients

· 1/4 cup mayonnaise

· 1/4 cup sour cream or Mexican crema

· 1/2 cup finely crumbled cotija or feta cheese, plus more for serving

· 1/2 teaspoon ancho chile powder, plus more for serving

· 1 medium clove garlic, finely minced (about 1 teaspoon)

· 4 ears shucked corn

· 1 lime, cut into wedges

Directions

1. Heat grill. Place a large pot of water on the stove and heat to boiling. Add in ears of corn and cook briefly, about 2 minutes. Remove from pot and set corn aside.

2. Mix together mayonnaise, sour cream, cheese, chili powder, and garlic in a large bowl. Stir together well and set aside.

3. When grill is hot, place corn directly over hot side of grill and cook, rotating occasionally, until cooked through and charred in spots on all sides, about 8 minutes total.

4. Transfer corn to bowl with cheese mixture and use a large spoon to evenly coat corn on all sides with mixture. Sprinkle with extra cheese and chili powder and serve immediately with lime wedges.

