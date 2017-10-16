WCNC
Close

Fall checklist to help get your house in order

Anne Steppe from Simplicity organizers is here to help

WCNC 12:51 PM. EDT October 16, 2017

 

www.simplicity-organizers.com

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories