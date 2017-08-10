www.queencitykitchen.com

Farmstand Chicken Salad

Makes 4 servings

Salad

6 strips thick-cut bacon, chopped

2 ears fresh corn, kernels cut off the cobb

1 large head romaine lettuce, cut into pieces

1 cucumber, peeled, cut in half lengthwise, and sliced

1 orange bell pepper, seeded and sliced

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

1 cup grape tomatoes

3 hard-boiled eggs, coarsely chopped

2 cups rotisserie chicken. shredded

2 cups croutons, recipe follows

Dressing

½ cup mayonnaise

⅓ cup sour cream

½ cup blue cheese crumbles, divided

2 tablespoons buttermilk

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

¼ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon coarse- ground pepper

1 tablespoon chives

Cook the bacon in a medium skillet over medium heat until crisp, about 10 minutes, stirring frequently. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the bacon to a paper-towel-lined plate to drain.

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Place the corn in the pot and boil for 5 minutes. Transfer the corn to a large bowl of ice water to stop the cooking process. Drain and set aside.

Add the lettuce to a large bowl, top with bacon, corn, cucumber, bell pepper, onion, tomatoes, eggs, chicken, and croutons.

Whisk the mayonnaise, sour cream, ¼ cup blue cheese, buttermilk, lemon juice, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and pepper until smooth. Stir in the remaining ¼ cup blue cheese. Spoon some of the dressing over the salad and toss to combine. Divide the salad among 4 plates and serve.

Homemade Croutons

½ French baguette (about ½ pound bread)

4 tablespoons olive oil

Kosher salt

Coarse-ground pepper

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Pull the bread into medium chunks and place on the baking sheet. Drizzle 1 tablespoon oil onto the pan. Add the bread and drizzle with the remaining oil. Season with salt and pepper, and toss to lightly coat. Spread out the croutons in a single layer.

Bake for about 5 minutes. Remove the baking pan from the oven and carefully toss the croutons. Bake until the croutons are crisp and light golden browned, about 5 minutes. Cool completely on the pan. Store the croutons in an airtight container for up to five days.

