Farmstand Chicken Salad
Makes 4 servings
Salad
6 strips thick-cut bacon, chopped
2 ears fresh corn, kernels cut off the cobb
1 large head romaine lettuce, cut into pieces
1 cucumber, peeled, cut in half lengthwise, and sliced
1 orange bell pepper, seeded and sliced
1 small red onion, thinly sliced
1 cup grape tomatoes
3 hard-boiled eggs, coarsely chopped
2 cups rotisserie chicken. shredded
2 cups croutons, recipe follows
Dressing
½ cup mayonnaise
⅓ cup sour cream
½ cup blue cheese crumbles, divided
2 tablespoons buttermilk
1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
¼ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
½ teaspoon kosher salt
¼ teaspoon coarse- ground pepper
1 tablespoon chives
Cook the bacon in a medium skillet over medium heat until crisp, about 10 minutes, stirring frequently. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the bacon to a paper-towel-lined plate to drain.
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Place the corn in the pot and boil for 5 minutes. Transfer the corn to a large bowl of ice water to stop the cooking process. Drain and set aside.
Add the lettuce to a large bowl, top with bacon, corn, cucumber, bell pepper, onion, tomatoes, eggs, chicken, and croutons.
Whisk the mayonnaise, sour cream, ¼ cup blue cheese, buttermilk, lemon juice, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and pepper until smooth. Stir in the remaining ¼ cup blue cheese. Spoon some of the dressing over the salad and toss to combine. Divide the salad among 4 plates and serve.
Homemade Croutons
½ French baguette (about ½ pound bread)
4 tablespoons olive oil
Kosher salt
Coarse-ground pepper
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Pull the bread into medium chunks and place on the baking sheet. Drizzle 1 tablespoon oil onto the pan. Add the bread and drizzle with the remaining oil. Season with salt and pepper, and toss to lightly coat. Spread out the croutons in a single layer.
Bake for about 5 minutes. Remove the baking pan from the oven and carefully toss the croutons. Bake until the croutons are crisp and light golden browned, about 5 minutes. Cool completely on the pan. Store the croutons in an airtight container for up to five days.
© 2017 WCNC.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs