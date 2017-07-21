Close Fat loss program with instant results at Dynamic Health & Pain Management See how Ultraslim works WCNC 12:43 PM. EDT July 21, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Dynamic Health & Pain Management704-469-4829www.DHPMCharlotte.com © 2017 WCNC.COM CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Woman hospitalized after one drink at Cancun resort Attempted kidnapping and sexual assault of teen puts community on alert Man robbed after leaving local bank Driving under the influence of electronics 1 killed in overnight crash, police say WATCH: Couple strikes out during hilarious gender reveal fail Conflicting stories about street racing bust Teen's bathtub electrocution death blamed on phone Lyme disease correlated with suicide Body of 'Uncle Randy' More Stories Veterans find comfort through the art of fly fishing Jul 21, 2017, 9:48 a.m. Sean Spicer resigns as White House press secretary Jul 21, 2017, 12:05 p.m. CMPD charges 15-year-old with Father's Day murder of… Jul 21, 2017, 12:18 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs