WCNC
Close

Finger coloring and painting for adults

Guest is Kim Daise

WCNC 12:39 PM. EST February 13, 2017

 

Www.cityartroom.com

Copyright (c) 2017 NBC All Rights Reserved


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories