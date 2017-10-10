Close First Ward fall festival Bands, beer and more WCNC 1:02 PM. EDT October 10, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Find First Ward Fall Festival on Facebook © 2017 WCNC.COM CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS What you need to know about the flu Fort Mill schools cracking down on out-of-state license plates Homecoming queen gives crown to classmate Donations for Puerto Rico stuck in Charlotte String of robberies in South End community Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas FedEx brings hundreds of jobs to Cabarrus County Former teachers, coaches tell Md. woman to keep fighting after Las Vegas shooting Active shooter training in the wake of attack More Stories Teen charged in Plaza Midwood attempted sexual assault case Oct 10, 2017, 1:46 p.m. 1 student arrested after loaded gun found at SC high school Oct 10, 2017, 9:38 a.m. CMS elementary school closed after suspect taken… Oct. 9, 2017, 7:46 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs