Five ingredient Potato Soup

Potato Soup

Needed:

Whole Milk

Sharp Cheddar Cheese

1-Bag of Frozen Shredded Hash-brown Potatoes

1-package of Bacon

1-White Onion

In a large Saucepan:(on high)

-brown diced bacon

-when fully cooked add diced onion and about a quart of water(use a spoon to get brown bits from the bottom of the pan)

-add hash browns and milk(start with a half gallon and then add more if needed) and turn to med heat)

-add 2 cups of sharp cheddar after the potatoes warm ( add more if you are a cheese lover)

Serve with:

bacon bits

Shredded Sharp Cheddar on top

Fresh chopped green onion

Goldfish or oyster crackers

You could also add a bag of frozen corn or Shredded carrots.

You could add heat cream for a richer broth or a stick of butter

Some shortcuts to make it even faster soup:

Buy already cooked bacon

Save your bacon grease in a coffee cup in the fridge and use two heaping tablespoons of that to start instead of cooking bacon, then add already cooked bacon.

You can buy already diced onion in frozen food section of grocery.

