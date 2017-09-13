Freezer-Friendly Breakfast Sandwiches

Makes 10 Sandwiches

I had to eat a lot of breakfast sandwiches before I thought to make my own homemade version. Fortunately others caught on more quickly. A homemade biscuit sends these sandwiches over the top and you can’t beat this easy way for cooking eggs from the Kitchn’s website: http://www.thekitchn.com/how-to-make-freezerfriendly-breakfast-sandwiches-cooking-lessons-from-the-kitchn-215888. The Kitchn recipe uses English Muffins for their sandwiches which is a great shortcut if looking to reduce prep time as you stock your freezer.

Special thanks to the microwave expert in my house (also known as my husband) for figuring out the ideal settings for reheating these sandwiches.



10 homemade buttermilk biscuits (see recipe below)

10 extra-large eggs

Cooking spray

1 cup 2 % milk

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

10 slices cooked thick-cut bacon, Canadian bacon, or a combination of the two

10 slices Gouda cheese (or your favorite cheese!)

Special Equipment: 8 x 12-inch glass casserole dish, 3 or 4-inch round cutter ( optional - if using, use same size used for biscuits), aluminum foil and 2 freezer bags



Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Spray the casserole dish with cooking spray. In a medium bowl, beat the eggs, milk, kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper together until well-combined. Pour the beaten eggs into the casserole dish.



Bake for 20 to 25 minutes until the eggs are just set. Remove from the oven and let cool. Once cool, use a knife to cut the egg into 10 squares or use the round cutter for perfectly-sized portions. If using a round cutter, you most likely will only be able to get 7 or 8 round circles. Save the scraps as you will use them to build the remaining 2 or 3 less-than-perfect, but still delicious, sandwiches.

Cut the biscuits in half crosswise using a serrated knife and stack with a square (or round) of egg, bacon or Canadian bacon, and a slice of Gouda cheese. Wrap each breakfast sandwich in foil and freeze in a freezer bag.

To serve, remove a sandwich from its foil and wrap in a paper towel. Microwave at 30% power for 2 minutes. Turn the sandwich over and microwave for 95 seconds (1 minute and 35 seconds) at 100% power. Enjoy!

Buttermilk Biscuits

Makes about 10 large biscuits

3 ½ cups all purpose flour

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon baking powder

2 teaspoons sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

10 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

1 ½ cups buttermilk



Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, sugar, salt, and baking soda. Using a pastry blender or two forks cut in the cold butter until the butter is in small pieces. Stir in the buttermilk until just incorporated. Turn the dough out on the counter and pull it together using your hands.

Roll the dough out until it is about 1-inch thick. Use a 3- or 4-inch round cutter to cut out the biscuits. Do not turn the cutter when cutting out the biscuits as they will not rise as well. Transfer the biscuit rounds to a small baking sheet. Make sure the biscuit rounds are touching each other and not spaced far apart.

Bake for 15 minutes or until golden brown. Serve immediately.

© 2017 WCNC.COM