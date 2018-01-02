Fresh homemade Pasta

www.communityculinary.org

The recipe is:

15 oz AP flour

3 whole eggs

6 eggs yolks

pinch of salt

Combine all ingredients in stand-up mixer with the dough hook attachment. Mix to incorporate at low-sped for about 15 minutes. Remove the dough from the bowl and bring it all together on your work surface into a single ball of dough. Wrap with plastic and let it rest for a half hour before rolling it out.

The dough can be made ahead of time and stored in the fridge for up to two days or in the freezer for up to 6 months. Allow the dough to come to temperature before attempting to roll it out.

