Jesse Roque, Owner and Executive Chef

Never Blue (Hendersonville, NC)

Fresh Tuna Poke

6 oz. sushi grade tuna (finely cubed)

1 ripe avocado (finely cubed))

¼ cup cucumber (finely cubed)

Miso-Lime Vinaigrette (recipe follows)

Wasabi Cream (recipe follows)

YumYum Sauce (recipe follows)

Back sesame seeds for garnish

Fried wonton chips or tortilla chips

To assemble:

In a non-reactive bowl combine finely cubed fresh tuna, avocado, cucumber, and enough Miso-Lime Vinaigrette to coat all the mixure. Serve in a bowl or press into a ring mold and served garnished with Wasabi Cream, Yum Yum Sauce and Black Sesame Seeds with Crispy Fried Wonton Chips or tortilla chips

Wasabi Cream

½ cup sour cream

1 TBSP milk

1 tsp – 2 TBSP prepared wasabi paste

kosher salt to taste

Combine all ingredients and mix thoroughly to combine. Refrigerate immediately. Can be made ahead up to 2 days.

Miso-Lime Vinaigrette

6 oz. rice vinegar

2 TBSP fresh lime juice

zest of 1 lime (no pith)

1 TBSP Tamari

1 TBSP honey

2 tsp pureed or freshly grated ginger

1 TBSP sesame oil

1 tsp miso paste

1 TBSP chopped fresh cilantro

Whisk all the above ingredients together to combine.

1 ¼ cup avocado oil (or vegetable oil)

Whisking vinegar mixture constantly, pour in the oil simultaneously in a slow thin stream until completely combined and emulsified. Can be made ahead up to 1 week and may be used as salad dressing too.

Yum Yum Sauce

½ cup mayonnaise

2 TBSP ketchup

3 tsp granuated sugar

2 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

½ tsp cayenne pepper (or more to taste)

1 tsp chipotle paste

1 TBSP sriracha (or more to taste)

kosher salt to taste

Combine all ingredients and mix thoroughly. Refrigerate immediately. Can make ahead up to 2 days.

