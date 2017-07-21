Jesse Roque, Owner and Executive Chef
Never Blue (Hendersonville, NC)
Fresh Tuna Poke
6 oz. sushi grade tuna (finely cubed)
1 ripe avocado (finely cubed))
¼ cup cucumber (finely cubed)
Miso-Lime Vinaigrette (recipe follows)
Wasabi Cream (recipe follows)
YumYum Sauce (recipe follows)
Back sesame seeds for garnish
Fried wonton chips or tortilla chips
To assemble:
In a non-reactive bowl combine finely cubed fresh tuna, avocado, cucumber, and enough Miso-Lime Vinaigrette to coat all the mixure. Serve in a bowl or press into a ring mold and served garnished with Wasabi Cream, Yum Yum Sauce and Black Sesame Seeds with Crispy Fried Wonton Chips or tortilla chips
Wasabi Cream
½ cup sour cream
1 TBSP milk
1 tsp – 2 TBSP prepared wasabi paste
kosher salt to taste
Combine all ingredients and mix thoroughly to combine. Refrigerate immediately. Can be made ahead up to 2 days.
Miso-Lime Vinaigrette
6 oz. rice vinegar
2 TBSP fresh lime juice
zest of 1 lime (no pith)
1 TBSP Tamari
1 TBSP honey
2 tsp pureed or freshly grated ginger
1 TBSP sesame oil
1 tsp miso paste
1 TBSP chopped fresh cilantro
Whisk all the above ingredients together to combine.
1 ¼ cup avocado oil (or vegetable oil)
Whisking vinegar mixture constantly, pour in the oil simultaneously in a slow thin stream until completely combined and emulsified. Can be made ahead up to 1 week and may be used as salad dressing too.
Yum Yum Sauce
½ cup mayonnaise
2 TBSP ketchup
3 tsp granuated sugar
2 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp onion powder
½ tsp cayenne pepper (or more to taste)
1 tsp chipotle paste
1 TBSP sriracha (or more to taste)
kosher salt to taste
Combine all ingredients and mix thoroughly. Refrigerate immediately. Can make ahead up to 2 days.
