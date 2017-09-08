Fresh Veggie Pasta
Courtesy of Denise Jonas and Nellie’s Southern Kitchen
Ingredients:
1 lb. cooked angel hair pasta
1 head of broccoli spears
1 lb. of mozzarella cheese cubed
2 medium tomatoes chopped
1 large onion sliced thin
3 cloves of garlic chopped
2 tbs of vegetable oil
2 tbs of butter
¼ cup chopped basil leaves
Directions:
Heat the vegetable oil in a large frying pan
Add sliced onions then lower to medium heat
Then, add chopped garlic
Sautee carefully until the onions appear clear, turn flame off
Add 1 tbs of butter and set aside
Cook pasta according to package
One minute prior to completion, add broccoli spears
Drain pasta and broccoli together and add one table spoon of butter
Toss remaining ingredients (tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, basil, sautéed onion and garlic) together in a large bowl and sprinkle with parmesan cheese
Serving Tip:
You can top with additional protein of your choice
Garnish with shredded parmesan cheese
© 2017 WCNC.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs