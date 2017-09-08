Fresh Veggie Pasta

Courtesy of Denise Jonas and Nellie’s Southern Kitchen

Ingredients:

1 lb. cooked angel hair pasta

1 head of broccoli spears

1 lb. of mozzarella cheese cubed

2 medium tomatoes chopped

1 large onion sliced thin

3 cloves of garlic chopped

2 tbs of vegetable oil

2 tbs of butter

¼ cup chopped basil leaves

Directions:

Heat the vegetable oil in a large frying pan

Add sliced onions then lower to medium heat

Then, add chopped garlic

Sautee carefully until the onions appear clear, turn flame off

Add 1 tbs of butter and set aside

Cook pasta according to package

One minute prior to completion, add broccoli spears

Drain pasta and broccoli together and add one table spoon of butter

Toss remaining ingredients (tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, basil, sautéed onion and garlic) together in a large bowl and sprinkle with parmesan cheese

Serving Tip:

You can top with additional protein of your choice

Garnish with shredded parmesan cheese

