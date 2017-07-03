Close Freshen up your floors this summer Plus enjoy summer savings WCNC 11:53 AM. EDT July 03, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST 877-50-Floorwww.50floor.com © 2017 WCNC.COM CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Middle school math teacher accused of sexual assault with student Suspect arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Pineville Victim dies at hospital after being shot One tank trip: Mount Airy takes you back in time Hit-and-run victim identifed 3-year-old found unresponsive in family vehicle dies at hospital Missing Lancaster girl found dead Family asks others to be careful with fireworks after child's injury Barber Remembered 7-year-old girl dies in crash, another girl in critical condition More Stories Father, step-mother arrested after toddler… Jul. 3, 2017, 11:33 a.m. Huntersville police release updated picture of… Jul. 3, 2017, 2:04 p.m. Sheriff: Caldwell Co. man shot, killed wife before… Jul. 3, 2017, 12:05 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs