HFC (Heirloom Fried Chicken) with Rooftop Honey Hot Sauce

Yields: 4 Portions

Ingredients:

1 Each Whole Chicken

1 Quart Buttermilk

2T Cayenne

2T Garlic Powder

2T Cumin

2T Paprika

2T Coriander

1 Pound All Purpose Flour

2 Quarts Canola Oil

1 Cup Honey

8 Cloves Garlic

4 Each Thai Chili

2 Quarts Chicken Stock

To Taste Salt & Pepper

Method of Preparation:

1. Thinly slice garlic and thai chilies, combine in a medium pot with chicken stock and honey.

2. Reduce by ¾ until it has a sauce consistency. If the sauce becomes too thick add more chicken stock, if it is too thin, reduce more.

3. Season sauce with salt and pepper to desired flavor.

4. Butcher and debone chicken into 4 boneless pieces (2 Breast & 2 Legs)

5. Combine buttermilk, 1T each of cumin, coriander, paprika, cayenne, and garlic powder in a mixing bowl. Whisk thoroughly to combine.

6. Soak boneless chicken in seasoned buttermilk for a minimum of 2 hours, a maximum of 48.

7. Combine remaining spices with flour in separate mixing bowl and whisk thoroughly to combine.

8. Dredge chicken in seasoned flour.

9. Bring canola oil to 350F.

10. Fry chicken until it has an internal temperature of 165F.

11. Top hot chicken with honey hot sauce and season appropriately with salt and pepper.

12. Serve hot.