WCNC
Close

Fried Chicken

Guest is Clark Barlow

WCNC 1:08 PM. EST January 03, 2017

www.heirloomresturantnc.com

 

HFC (Heirloom Fried Chicken) with Rooftop Honey Hot Sauce

Yields: 4 Portions

Ingredients:

1 Each                   Whole Chicken

1 Quart                 Buttermilk

2T                           Cayenne

2T                           Garlic Powder

2T                           Cumin

2T                           Paprika

2T                           Coriander

1 Pound               All Purpose Flour

2 Quarts               Canola Oil

1 Cup                     Honey

8 Cloves               Garlic

4 Each                   Thai Chili

2 Quarts               Chicken Stock

To Taste               Salt & Pepper

 

 

Method of Preparation:

1.       Thinly slice garlic and thai chilies, combine in a medium pot with chicken stock and honey.

2.       Reduce by ¾ until it has a sauce consistency.  If the sauce becomes too thick add more chicken stock, if it is too thin, reduce more.

3.       Season sauce with salt and pepper to desired flavor.

4.        Butcher and debone chicken into 4 boneless pieces (2 Breast & 2 Legs)

5.       Combine buttermilk, 1T each of cumin, coriander, paprika, cayenne, and garlic powder in a mixing bowl.  Whisk thoroughly to combine.

6.       Soak boneless chicken in seasoned buttermilk for a minimum of 2 hours, a maximum of 48.

7.       Combine remaining spices with flour in separate mixing bowl and whisk thoroughly to combine.

8.       Dredge chicken in seasoned flour.

9.       Bring canola oil to 350F.

10.   Fry chicken until it has an internal temperature of 165F.

11.   Top hot chicken with honey hot sauce and season appropriately with salt and pepper. 

12.   Serve hot.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories