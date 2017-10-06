WCNC
Close

From greenways to playgrounds Mecklenburg county park and rec has something for everyone

Learn about the new projects

WCNC 12:34 PM. EDT October 06, 2017

www.parkandrec.com

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories