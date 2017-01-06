www.jilldahan.com

Galette Des Rois

Makes 12 slices

1 box puff pastry (Du Fours or Trader Joes)

2 large responsibly laid eggs

7 oz organic (if possible) whole almonds

3 1/2 oz (100g) softened unsalted butter

1/2 cup (80g) organic powdered sugar

1/4 tsp almond extract

1 egg yolk for brushing

1 feve or small bakeable charm (optional)

Grind the almonds in a blender until flour like consistency. Add eggs, butter, sugar, and extract and blend on high just until combined. Roll out 1/2 the pastry between parchment paper to 11x7 and repeat with the other half. Spread the almond paste on one half leaving a 1 inch border all the way around. Brush the borders with some egg yolk, place the feve in the filling, and place the other half of pastry on top and seal around the edges. Decorate the top with the edge of a knife creating a design. Chill before backing. Bake at 375F on a baking sheet for 30-35 minutes until golden brown and puffed and cut into slices to serve warm. Be sure to warn your guests about the feve so they can be on the lookout for the opportunity to be crowned king rather then a possible trip to the dentist!