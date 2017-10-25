WCNC
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Get your retirement game plan from Heafner Financial

Jim Heafner, President of Heafner Financial, compares football to your retirement savings

WCNC 12:59 PM. EDT October 25, 2017

Heafner Financial

704-552-1230

www.youlljustknow.com

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories