Ginger bread House

Gingerbread House Dough (the walls)

Ingredients

6 ¾ cups all purpose flour (29 oz)

1 Tbsp. cinnamon

1 ½ tsp. ginger

½ tsp salt

1 ½ cup Light corn syrup (18oz)

1 ¼ light brown sugar Packed (10oz)

1 cup Margarine (8oz)

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Stir flour and spices into a large bowl

3. Combine corn syrup, brown sugar, and margarine in sauce pan.

4. Stir over medium heat until margarine is melted.

5. Stir liquid into the flour mixture.

6. Mix with paddle until dough is well mixed

7. Chill the dough until it becomes stiff and easy to handle

8. Roll the dough out to 1/8 to ¼ inch thick on Parchment paper

9. Using template, cut the piece out on sheet pan

10. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until golden brown

11. Check for air bubbles during baking and poke them with a sharp knife or a tooth picks

Royal Icing (the glue)

Ingredients

1 Pound Box powdered sugar

3 egg whites at room temperature

1/8 teaspoon cream of tartar

Directions

Sift powdered sugar. Place egg whites in mixing bowl. Add cream of tartar and sugar to whites while stirring. When all sugar is added, turn mixer to high and beat mixture until thick and very white. Mixture will hold a peak. It may take up to 7 minutes. When finished, cover icing tightly with a damp cloth or plastic wrap as it dries quickly and will form a crust.

Decorated Gingerbread Cookies

Makes about 3 dozen

Ingredients

1 stick unsalted butter

3/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoons cinnamon

2 teaspoons ginger

¼ teaspoon allspice

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 large egg

2/3 cup molasses

2 ½ cups flour

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Using an electric mixer beat the butter with the sugar until light and fluffy. Add the egg and molasses and beat another 2 minutes. In a large bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, salt and spices. With the mixer on low, slowly add the dry mixture to the butter and sugars. Mix until just combined. If the dough seems too dry, add a couple of drops of water. Divide dough in half and flatten into disks. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate for 1 hour or more. This can be done one to two days in advance. On a lightly floured work surface, roll the chilled dough to 1/8 inch thickness and cut into shapes. Bake 8-10 minutes until lightly browned on the bottom. Cool 2-3 minutes; remove to a baker’s rack to cool completely.

