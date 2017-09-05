Heidi’s Ginger Sesame Tuna Burgers with Ginger Slaw

Recipe by Charlotte Culinary Expert Heidi Billotto

HeidiBillottoFood.com

1 lb. fresh sushi-grade tuna fillet

2 Tbs. chopped fresh cilantro

2 Tbs. finely chopped red onion or scallion

1 Tbsp. mayonnaise

1 Tbsp. sesame oil

2 Tbsp. minced fresh WIndcrest Farm Organic baby ginger

Windcrest Farm Ginger salt and Heidi’s Hot Pepper Blend

1 Tbsp. sesame oil + 1 Tbsp. Olive Crate Kores Estate EVOO for frying

Cut the tuna into 1-inch chunks and pulse in a food processor until just chopped, about 4 quick pulses – so that it looks like coarse ground beef. Gently stir in the cilantro, onion, mayonnaise, sesame oil, Windcrest Farm Organic baby ginger, salt & pepper. Shape the tuna into 4 burgers.

This may be done up to 3-4 hours ahead of time.

Heat the sesame and olive oils in a large skillet or griddle. Cook the tuna 1-2 minutes on each side – finished burgers will bel nicely browned on both sides but still have a pink center

Serve on a bun or on a bed of letter with sliced ripe tomato and Heidi’s Sesame Ginger Slaw ( recipe follows).

Heidi’s Sesame Ginger Slaw

½ head organic or local green cabbage

2 organic carrots, cut into Julienne shreds

¼ cup minced parsley

2-3 Tbsp. fresh grated Windcrest farms certified organic baby ginger

For the dressing:

3 Tbsp. minced onion

3 Tbsp. sesame oil

2 Tbsp. Olive Crate certified organic strawberry balsamic vinegar

3 Tbsp. finely minced Windcrest Farms certified organic baby ginger

2 Tbsp. ketchup

1 Tbsp. Mushroom-flavored soy sauce ( Heidi likes Best Boy Brand available at any Asian grocery store)

1/2 clove minced garlic (optional)

Windcrest Farms Ginger salt and Heidi’s Hot pepper blend to taste

Shred cabbage and combine in a bowl with the julienne carrot and minced parsley.

Mae the dressing by Combining the onion, sesame oil, strawberry balsamic vinegar, Windcrest Farms Certified organic baby ginger, ketchup, soy sauce, garlic, salt and pepper in a blender or food processor and process until combined.

Toss with the shredded vegetables and serve on top of the tuna burgers.

Variations: use shredded Brussels Sprouts in place of or in addition to the cabbage

© 2017 WCNC.COM