Gochujang Glazed Chicken Skewers with Asian Slaw Betty - makes about 20 skewers

Gochujang is a Korean condiment made of red chili and fermented soy beans. This Gochujang marinade is great with almost any protein, including firm tofu (pressed to release some moisture then sliced and marinated). This is also delicious tossed with noodles.

2 lbs boneless, skinless chicken thighs (preferably organic), cut into 1½” cubes

4 T Gochujang (medium-hot or mild variety depending on taste)

2 tsp finely minced or grated garlic

1 T finely minced or grated fresh ginger

1/3 C mirin (Japanese sweet rice wine)

2 tsp honey or sugar

1 T Asian sesame oil

20-25 medium length wooden skewers

1 T peanut or other high smoke point oil such as grapeseed, avocado, sunflower , etc.

In a small bowl, combine gochujang, garlic, ginger, mirin and sesame oil. Set aside 3 T of the marinade and pour the remaining marinade over chicken to coat pieces well and let marinate 30 mins to overnight.

While chicken marinates, soak skewers in warm water for a minimum of 30 minutes. If short on time, use very hot water and soak for shorter time.

Preheat the oven to 375⁰F. Line a sheet pan with foil and spray or brush with oil. Place 2 pieces of chicken on each skewer, tucking in any loose or thin pieces to form a neat bite-size nugget , leaving small space between pieces, and arrange chicken skewers on prepared baking sheet. Bake chicken in preheated oven for about 10-12 minutes then baste with reserved marinade. Set oven to broil and broil chicken a few minutes till cooked through and starting to caramelize and brown in spots. (For simplicity, chicken thighs can be marinated whole overnight and baked, increasing cooktime to 30 minutes, basted, then broiling to slightly char outside)

Quick Asian Slaw Betty

You can make a big batch of this slaw and serve at outdoor BBQs or picnics and not worry about spoilage because there’s no mayonnaise or dairy. The slaw is perfect served with almost any protein.

For the Slaw:

1 medium cabbage, quartered, cored and thinly shredded

1 ¾ C finely julienned carrots (1-2 medium carrots)

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded, white veins removed and very finely julienned and cut to 1” lengths or substitute with some green bell pepper

1 T kosher salt

Dressing:

1 T finely minced or grated fresh ginger

3/4 C raw sugar or combination sugar and honey

3/4 C white vinegar or unseasoned rice vinegar

2 tsp Asian sesame oil

In a colander, toss shredded cabbage, carrots, and jalapeno with 2 tsp kosher salt. Let vegetables sit and drain for about 30 minutes, tossing occasionally.

Meanwhile, combine ginger, sugar, vinegar and sesame oil in a large bowl. Stir to combine. After 30 minutes, add drained vegetables to the dressing in bowl. If the sugar is not all dissolved, it will dissolve as slaw marinates. Let slaw marinate at least 30 minutes or up to 2 days in frig, tossing occasionally to coat vegetables with dressing.

