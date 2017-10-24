WCNC
Goodwill's Make a difference day

WCNC is teaming up with Goodwill to help the community

WCNC 12:52 PM. EDT October 24, 2017

Make a difference day is this Saturday, October 28th.
You can drop off your donations at Park Road Shopping Center.
WCNC NBC Charlotte crews will be there from six am until 2 pm.

© 2017 WCNC.COM


