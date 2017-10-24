Close Goodwill's Make a difference day WCNC is teaming up with Goodwill to help the community WCNC 12:52 PM. EDT October 24, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Make a difference day is this Saturday, October 28th. You can drop off your donations at Park Road Shopping Center. WCNC NBC Charlotte crews will be there from six am until 2 pm. © 2017 WCNC.COM CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS What you need to know about the flu Fort Mill schools cracking down on out-of-state license plates Homecoming queen gives crown to classmate Donations for Puerto Rico stuck in Charlotte String of robberies in South End community Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas FedEx brings hundreds of jobs to Cabarrus County Former teachers, coaches tell Md. woman to keep fighting after Las Vegas shooting Active shooter training in the wake of attack More Stories Swimming advisory issued for section of Lake Norman… Oct 24, 2017, 12:41 p.m. Victim facing life-threatening injuries after being… Oct 24, 2017, 1:32 p.m. Carolinas recover after severe weather leaves path… Oct 22, 2017, 7:06 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs