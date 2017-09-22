Grilled kabobs

www.erniesbbq.com

Ribbon Steak Asian Kabobs

Asian Asian Asian marinade marinade marinade: make day ahead, pour over a top round (otherwise known as London Broil) large peeled shrimp in Ziploc bag 24 hours ahead of grilling, reserve some marinade for basting during and after grilling. Great alternative store supplied marinade is SoyVay.

• 1 cup low salt soy sauce

• ½ cup lemon juice

• 1 tbsp. grated ginger or 1 tsp. ginger powder

• 1 cup pineapple juice

• 2 tbsp. minced garlic

• 1 cup brown sugar

• 1 tsp. red wine

• 1 sliced green onion

• (for heat add 1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper)

Assembly

• Use flat sabre-like skewers

• Cut meat against the grain into ¼ inch “ribbons”

• Ingredients: slice red onion into 1/4s, mushroom caps, cut mini-peppers in half and de-seed. Pre-roast creamer potatoes until soft, and let cool.

• Slide onto each skewer the end of each ribbon, then the center, then the end so it resembles an “M” on the skewer, then alternate with ingredients above.

• Baste each skewer 10 minutes before grilling.

• Do not overstuff the skewer making sure items are not pushed hard together, letting each ingredient slightly touch the next item.

Grilling: set fire up for direct heat, 350 degrees

• Oil grill grate with vegetable or toasted sesame oil, place skewer on.

• Grill on direct heat and baste 1-2 times. After 5-7 minutes turn over, baste 1-2 times, cook another 5-7 minutes until meat is desired doneness. Baste again and serve immediately.

