Grilled Lemonade

Ingredients:

16 lemons

1+ cup Sugar

Water

1/2 cup Honey

Rosemary springs (mint or basil can be substituted)

Optional: Burbon

Directions:

Heat up the grill to medium/medium-high and clean grates. Cut lemons in half and dip cut sides in sugar and place over hot coals. Grill lemon halves about 5-10 minutes or until you see them caramelize to a golden color. Set aside to cool. While the lemons are grilling, in a disposable aluminum pan, add 2 cups water, 1 cup sugar, 1/2 cup honey and the rosemary sprigs. Heat the pan on grill until a simple syrup forms, whisking until sugar is dissolved. Discard rosemary. Once lemons are cooled, squeeze the juice of the lemons through a wire strainer (to catch seeds) and juice in a pitcher. Add about 3 cups of water and mix along with the rosemary simple sugar. If needed, add additional water or simple sugar to taste. Optional: add a splash of bourbon for a mellow finish and serve over ice. ***Please note that depending on the type & size of lemons used, you may slightly modify the recipe quantities to taste.

