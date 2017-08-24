Grilled Potato Salad

www.slawsa.com

Ingredients:

2 lbs of small yellow or red skinned potatoes

Kosher Salt

2 Tbsp minced fresh Oregano, divided

2 Tbsp mined fresh Parsley, divided

4 minced Garlic Cloves, divided

1/4 Cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil, divided

Fresh Ground Pepper

4 Green Onions, thinly sliced

1 Small Shallot, minced

1 Tbsp Whole Grain Mustard

1 Whole Lemon

Directions:

Place the potatoes in a large pot and cover with cold, salted water. Bring to a boil and cook about 5 minutes before draining. When potatoes are cool enough to handle, split in half lengthwise and transfer to a large bowl. Add half of the following: Oregano, Parsley, Garlic & OliveOil. Season to taste with salt and pepper and toss until potatoes are well coated in mixture and surfaces are a little roughed up. Combine the remaining oregano, parsley, olive oil, garlic, green onions, shallots and mustard in a large bowl.

Heat up the grill to medium/medium-high and clean grates. Put potatoes cut side down over direct heat and cook, turning occasionally, until well browned and crisp, 5-8 minutes. Transfer potatoes to the bowl with the mixture as they finish cooking. Cut the lemon in half and place cut side down over the heat. Grill until well browned, about 5 minutes. Squeeze grilled lemon into the bowl and toss. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve immediately.

Serves 4-6.

