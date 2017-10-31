Leftover Halloween Candy Cookie Bar
Chef Jill Aker- Ray
Ingredients:
1 cup white sugar
1 cup brown sugar
1 cup butter, melted
2 eggs
1 tablespoon vanilla
½ teaspoon salt
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 cups assorted candy, chopped
Preparation:
Preheat oven to 350ºF
Chop your Halloween candy into bite-size pieces.
In a large bowl, mix sugars and melted butter, whisk until mix turns lighter (around 8 minutes).
Mix in eggs and vanilla, then salt and flour until completely blended.
Bake for 45-50 minutes.
Allow to cool. Cut into squares. Enjoy!
