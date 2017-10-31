WCNC
Halloween Candy Cookie Bar

WCNC 9:13 AM. EDT October 31, 2017

Leftover Halloween Candy Cookie  Bar

Chef Jill Aker- Ray

 

Ingredients:

                   1 cup white sugar

                   1 cup brown sugar

                   1 cup butter, melted

                   2 eggs

                   1 tablespoon vanilla

                   ½ teaspoon salt

                   2 cups all-purpose flour

                   2 cups assorted candy, chopped

 

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350ºF

Chop your Halloween candy into bite-size pieces.

In a large bowl, mix sugars and melted butter, whisk until mix turns lighter (around 8 minutes).

Mix in eggs and vanilla, then salt and flour until completely blended.

Bake for 45-50 minutes.

Allow to cool. Cut into squares. Enjoy!

© 2017 WCNC.COM


