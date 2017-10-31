Leftover Halloween Candy Cookie Bar

Chef Jill Aker- Ray

Ingredients:

1 cup white sugar

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup butter, melted

2 eggs

1 tablespoon vanilla

½ teaspoon salt

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups assorted candy, chopped

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350ºF

Chop your Halloween candy into bite-size pieces.

In a large bowl, mix sugars and melted butter, whisk until mix turns lighter (around 8 minutes).

Mix in eggs and vanilla, then salt and flour until completely blended.

Bake for 45-50 minutes.

Allow to cool. Cut into squares. Enjoy!

