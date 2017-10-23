WCNC
Close
Weather Alert Flash Flood Watch
Close

Healthy Halloween swaps

Samantha Eaton has tips to curve your cravings

WCNC 12:42 PM. EDT October 23, 2017

www.healthyeaton.com

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories