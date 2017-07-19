Healthy summer snacks for kids

www.100daysofrealfood.com

OUR 4 FAVORITE SUMMER SNACKS

Summer break is only about halfway over, which means there's still plenty of time for visits to the pool, the park, and road trips! We've been packing lots of portable snacks ourselves so far this summer and following are eight of our favorites...

1. Banana Ice Cream (in a Thermos)

We are huge Banana Ice Cream fans at our house. All you have to do is blend frozen bananas together with your milk of choice and you magically have a snack that is the exact consistency of ice cream and much better for you, of course. The recipe can be found in my 100 Days of Real Food: Fast & Fabulous cookbook (and below).

2. PB&J (or Peanut Butter & Honey) "Sushi"

Most kids love Peanut Butter & Jelly (or, in the case of my daughters, Peanut Butter & Honey) sandwiches, and rolling it up like sushi is an easy way to change it from a lunch sandwich into a fun, portable snack-

3. Frozen Cheese Sticks

In case you've never tried it cheese is one of the many food that can be frozen with no negative consequences. It's one of the best kept secrets when you've got a long travel day (or hot day at the pool) ahead of you because it will last for hours until you're ready to dig in.

4. Frozen Yogurt Pops

I recently packed homemade frozen yogurt pops in my cooler for the pool (along with several ice packs, of course!), and they held up beautifully. I love knowing another yummy homemade snack that can be portable on a hot summer day - anything to keep their eyes off the pool snack bar!

