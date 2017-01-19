Hearty Chicken Noodle Soup

Serves 6

1 (4 to 4 1/2 lb) whole chicken

3 carrots, peeled and thinly sliced

3 celery stalks, trimmed and thinly sliced

1 large yellow onion, finely chopped

1 Turkish bay leaf

3 fresh thyme sprigs

1 1/2 teaspoons salt, more to taste

3 quarts (12 cups) cold water

1 1/2 cups Rotini noodles

Freshly ground black pepper

Garnish: chopped fresh flat leaf parsley (optional)

Combine the chicken, carrots, celery, onion, bay leaf, thyme sprigs and salt in a large stockpot or Dutch oven. Add the water.

Slowly bring to a boil. Cover and reduce the heat to a simmer. Cook for one hour until the chicken is cooked through. Carefully remove the chicken from the pot and set it on a baking sheet to cool.

While the chicken cools, add the noodles to the pot and return to a strong simmer.

Once the chicken is cool enough to touch, pick the chicken from the bone and shred it into pieces. You can save the chicken skin and use it in the soup although I prefer to discard it with the bones. Add the shredded chicken back to the pot and continue to cook until the noodles are tender. Remove the thyme sprigs from the soup and season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Stir in chopped parsley, if desired, and serve immediately.

Copyright (c) 2017 NBC All Rights Reserved