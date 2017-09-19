WCNC
Close

Help Powder find a home

Learn how you can adopt a forever friend

WCNC 12:57 PM. EDT September 19, 2017

Animal Care and Control

704-336-7600

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories