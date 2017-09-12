WCNC
Close
Closings Alert 43 closing alerts
Close

Help Solee find a home

This lab mix needs some love

WCNC 1:19 PM. EDT September 12, 2017

Animal Care & Control

704-336-7600

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories