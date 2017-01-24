Homemade Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

Needed:

Butter

Flour

32 oz. Chicken broth

I-bag of frozen chicken tenders

Italian dressing

Heavy cream

Chicken base

Salt/Pepper

1-14.5oz can of French style green beans

1-small bag of frozen corn

1- small bag of baby limas

1/2 bag of baby shredded baby carrots

2-peeled and diced medium potatoes

The Crust: (the best reason to eat chicken pot pie:)

Shortcut: you can use store bought pie crust ....the rolled up kind in your local grocery...usually sold near the peel and bake cookie dough in the refrigerated section.

Night before preparations:

Making homemade crust:

1 1/4 cups of flour

1/4 teaspoon of salt

1/2 cup of chilled chopped butter

1/4 cup of ice water

In a large bowl, combine flour and salt. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in water, a tablespoon at a time, until mixture forms a ball. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight.

Double the recipe and make the whole family happy for more crust:)

Put frozen chicken in a large bowl and throw a bottle of Italian dressing on it and leave over night in fridge to marinate.

Pot Pie day:

Put marinated chicken on a baking sheet with salt and pepper

Bake at 425 for 20 minutes.

Roll out crust to fit 9.5 inch pie pan (make two pies...one for the neighbor)

In a large pot combine:

-box of chicken stock

-heaping spoonful of chicken base

1-stick of butter

-salt/pepper(generous amount)

Carrots, potatoes, limas , green beans and corn

Bring to a boil and when veggies are tender (add water if not enough liquid)

Add a little heavy cream ...then reduce heat to simmer

Then add shredded Italian chicken

Another shortcut: add a can of cream of chicken soup, if the broth is not rich enough

Make sure it is seasoned well.

Then, ladle mixture in the crust(make sure not too much liquid)

Add another crust to the top (sprinkle top with some shredded sharp cheddar if you like even more flavor)

(Freeze any leftover mixture for next pot Pie or add a little more water and chicken base and have it as soup for the week)

Bake Pot Pie at 375 until desired brown crust....the inside should already be hot.

Serve with a big salad and sweet tea.

Pot Pie is definitely a labor intensive meal and requires a lot or pre-planning. It's so worth it. Double everything and share with a friend that needs a pick me up.

Copyright (c) 2017 NBC All Rights Reserved