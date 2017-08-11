WCNC
Close

How heavy is too heavy for your child's backpack?

A doctor explains the right way to wear a backpack

WCNC 12:40 PM. EDT August 11, 2017

www.orthocarolina.com

www.southcharlotte.macaronikid.com

 

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories